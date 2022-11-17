Local art available for purchase at Gaslight holiday event

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony invites the public to the gallery on Saturday, Nov. 19, for an evening of holiday shopping.

Visitors will have the first look and chance to purchase unique gifts made by area artisans. This year they will also feature holiday baked goods, Gaslight T-shirts and coloring books for sale.

The gallery will be open for this special event from 5-8 p.m. serving wine and light refreshments. They will also be open for "Small Shop Saturday" on Saturday, Dec. 3

Shopping at the Colony will continue during its regular business hours at 516 Archer Ave., downtown Marshall.