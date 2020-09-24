Local art continues to be focus at Flourishes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Having admired the art displayed in the window for Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville, Valorie Eversole was reminded of the visual art talent that exists in the area.

In the first months of the pandemic, Flourishes owner Carol Kessler asked artists through email to send a photo of their creations they were doing while staying home. These were then printed out and shown on the Main Street window for passersby to view. The artists who were represented are Valerie Gaddis, Jane Rood, Tom Rood, Jamie Hostetler, Karen Cherry, Leanne Martz, and Barb Althoff.

Replacing the display of art is that of Kessler, oil and pastel paintings. She welcomes other original art for display on a monthly basis for the public to view on the street level. She can be reached through call or message to 217-827-5690 or email at carolkessler1948@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.