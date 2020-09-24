 Skip to main content
Local art continues to be focus at Flourishes
Flourishes, valerie

Pictured, Valerie Eversole, taking a moment to admire some of the locally produced works of art from the recent "stay at home" window gallery on display at Flourishes Art Gallery in Shelbyville.

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — Having admired the art displayed in the window for Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville, Valorie Eversole was reminded of the visual art talent that exists in the area.

In the first months of the pandemic, Flourishes owner Carol Kessler asked artists through email to send a photo of their creations they were doing while staying home. These were then printed out and shown on the Main Street window for passersby to view. The artists who were represented are Valerie Gaddis, Jane Rood, Tom Rood, Jamie Hostetler, Karen Cherry, Leanne Martz, and Barb Althoff.

Replacing the display of art is that of Kessler, oil and pastel paintings. She welcomes other original art for display on a monthly basis for the public to view on the street level. She can be reached through call or message to 217-827-5690 or email at carolkessler1948@gmail.com.

