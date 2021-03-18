Local art to be featured at Keeper of the Arts exhibit

SHELBYVILLE — Area artists are being sought to exhibit their work at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville, sponsored by Keepers of the Arts.

Three different spaces are available for art produced by adults, depending on the number of art pieces. The largest space, the Gallery, needs 26 framed pieces or a combination of framed and three-dimensional pieces and can be shared by more than one artist.

The Library and Upper Lobby has space for seven or more wall pieces, depending on size. The Theme Hall has room for 15 or more wall pieces following the same theme or medium, styles and subject matter.

The Beaux Arts Ballroom is preferred for large wall pieces numbering eight or more. All wall pieces must be framed or gallery wrapped and have a wire that spans the width in back.

The south end of the Beaux Arts Ballroom is reserved for artists K-12 and can be framed or unframed. Any number of pieces are acceptable.

Keepers of the Arts is a not-for-profit entity that promotes the arts in the Shelbyville area. This is free to artists and, if any work sells, the artist pays no commission.