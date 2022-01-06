Local artists featured at Illini Union Art Gallery

MATTOON — Sarah Marjanovic, the artist who created “Rooted in History, Growing for Community," the informational sign at the Douglas-Hart Foundation’s Friendship Garden in Mattoon, is again hoping to serve the community.

An art exhibition featuring her art, alongside artwork from Heather Sandy, is currently featured at the Illini Union Art Gallery on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana.

The exhibit, titled “Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration,” offers an interesting and entertaining juxtaposition of the two artists’ styles and methodologies.

Marjanovic, a Champaign resident formerly from Newton, and Sandy, an Effingham resident, both hold careers in the art field and are actively involved in education and in their communities. Both are recognized artists, having exhibited in numerous states and having been featured in articles.

Marjanovic is a graphic designer, and formerly an instructor at Olney Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Parkland College. Sandy is an art instructor and head of the art department at Olney Central College. They are both alumni of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; each holds a Master of Fine Arts from SIUE.

Marjanovic grew up in a rural area, participating in agriculture and wildlands restoration as co-owner of Gillespie Farms.

“My artistic research stems from experiences in the outdoors. Growing up with a family of naturalists has instilled in me a love of nature and a strong sense of place,” stated Marjanovic.

“I create intriguing interplays,” commented Marjanovic about her art. “By choreographing vivid aggregations of color and texture, I create dynamic landscapes that reflect both degradation and adaptation and that represent the delicate and vulnerable as well as the strong and resilient.”

Sandy commented that she spent her childhood in an urban setting yet grew up around gardens.

“It was not until I relocated to a rural landscape that I began to see the artificial influences upon nature,” stated Sandy. “I am intoxicated by the beauty of nature. While creating representational paintings, landscapes and still-lives, I study color, shape and form; however, I also study how the human hand has shaped the natural.”

Artworks by both Sandy and Marjanovic were recently displayed at the 29th Cedarhurst Biennial Competition Exhibit, held from August through October at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon. Over the years each has exhibited at the Giertz Art Gallery of Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; the St. Louis Artists’ Guild’s gallery in Clayton, Missouri; and many others.

The July 2021 edition of Knightline (an OCC publication) indicated that Sandy’s art piece “Protect and Respect” was awarded first place in the 2021 Art for Health and Unity Competition sponsored by Unity in Action Magazine and will be used in marketing public health safety in the Champaign community.

Online magazine Smile Politely recently said of Marjanovic's work, “Experiencing the mixed media work of Sarah Marjanovic is much like encountering the artist herself. The warmth and natural beauty that invites you in is equally matched by the quiet strength that has come from deep commitment to her message, conservation, and a stunning range of skills.”

She took part in "Unifying the Divide," a collaborative mural project in Dayton, Ohio and was also recently featured on the “Prairie Ridge and the Gillespie Family Farm,” episode of Natural Curiosity, a Steven Shepard podcast, which highlights Marjanovic’s involvement in efforts to restore and maintain natural communities, as well as "Cows I Have Known," illustrated by Marjanovic and is the graphic designer for Living with Wildlife Illinois and Outdoor Illinois Journal.

“Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration,” is on display through Jan. 31.

Both artists maintain websites with frequent updates on their upcoming projects at sarahmarjanovic.com and heathersandy.com.

