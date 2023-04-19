MATTOON — Community members are invited to see Maranatha Christian Academy perform a children's play Friday night and a World War II drama Saturday afternoon.

The students are scheduled to present "The Little Red Hen" at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and "The Lions of Trondheim" at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Southern Baptist Church, 3521 Dewitt Ave. Tickets will be available at the door for $10.

Students at Maranatha Christian Academy, 3516 W. Powell Lane, have been rehearsing for the two productions with the help of the Drama Seminar Team from The Academy of Arts, headquartered in Taylors, South Carolina.

"Our school students are participating in a drama camp this week. They are learning all of the facets of stage production. This is something we hope to bring back every year," said Pastor Dan Haifley with Maranatha Baptist Church.

The casts include Nidia Ashby, Euriah Banton, Collin Brown, Sophia Burkhardt, John Coin, Denver Deremiah, Reis Drummond, Annaliese Easton, Benjamin Easton, Ava Grant, Lyla Grant, Ryan Haifley, Layla Hanley, Tuesday Hanley, Kaysen Hatfill, Layden Hellman, Bristol Ingle, Meghann Kinely, William Kinely, Amelia Kline, Kaitlyn Kline, Michael Kline, Kayla Meyer, Tori Meyer, Saylor Morgan, Isaac Nation, Jim Perrette, Caroline Perry, Addyson Porter, Mia Roberts, Alyssa Ryherd, Connor Schrock, Evan Schrock, Ferris Schrock, Grayson Schrock, Ian Schrock, Kendall Schrock, Daisy Tell, Jaxon Tomas, Matthew Tomas, Sarah Shirley, Sierra Williams, and Monica Yoder.