Mattoon Arts Council announces winners of photo show

  • 0
Arts Council Winner

Brett Rothrock of Sullivan was the Viewer's Choice winner at the Mattoon Arts Council's recent photo show. Rothrock is pictured with Melissa Harden, Arts Council member and sponsor.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council has announced the winners of its recent photo show, held Aug. 25-27, and featuring professional, amateur and student entries.

The theme of the show was "Show of Emotion."

All winners received Mattoon Chamber Bucks as prizes.

  • Best in Show - Nancy Gent
  • Viewer's Choice - Brett Rothrock
  • Professional, Color - Angela Bradbury, "Secret Hiding Place"
  • Professional, Theme - Kathleen Kidwell-Edwards, "Stream of Serenity"
  • Professional, Black and White - Rob Ghere, "The Windmill"
  • Amateur, Color - Sarah Easter, "City Behind the Curtain"
  • Amateur, Theme - Megan Russell, "Attempt"
  • Amateur, Black and White - Curtis Richardson, "The Juggler"
  • Student, Color - Tucker Hoyt, "Pre-ketchup"
  • Student, Theme - Tucker Hoyt, "The True Storm Within"
  • Student, Theme - Tucker Hoyt, "Blooming Truth"
