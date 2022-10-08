Mattoon Arts Council announces winners of photo show

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council has announced the winners of its recent photo show, held Aug. 25-27, and featuring professional, amateur and student entries.
The theme of the show was "Show of Emotion."
All winners received Mattoon Chamber Bucks as prizes.
- Best in Show - Nancy Gent
- Viewer's Choice - Brett Rothrock
- Professional, Color - Angela Bradbury, "Secret Hiding Place"
- Professional, Theme - Kathleen Kidwell-Edwards, "Stream of Serenity"
- Professional, Black and White - Rob Ghere, "The Windmill"
- Amateur, Color - Sarah Easter, "City Behind the Curtain"
- Amateur, Theme - Megan Russell, "Attempt"
- Amateur, Black and White - Curtis Richardson, "The Juggler"
- Student, Color - Tucker Hoyt, "Pre-ketchup"
- Student, Theme - Tucker Hoyt, "The True Storm Within"
- Student, Theme - Tucker Hoyt, "Blooming Truth"
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!