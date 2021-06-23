Mattoon Arts Council featuring wildlife artist's work

MATTOON — The work of wildlife artist Terrie Owens of Charleston is being featured as the latest exhibit in the Mattoon Arts Council's new display area at the Cross County Mall.

The arts council reported that Owens grew up in Central Illinois and that she incorporates her love of wildlife into her painting style. Owens' inspiration comes from living in the country and observing wildlife in her backyard. She also spent three years living in Colorado, where she photographed the elk, moose, bear and mule deer that have inspired many of her paintings.

Owens' artwork has been featured in Adventure Sports Outdoor and Painting World magazines. She was a guest on the "Hobbies, Crafts and Collectables" TV show. Her work can be found in public and private collections. She has an online shop at www.etsy.com/shop/StoneyCreekMoose that sells hand-painted turkey fans and feathers, moose antlers, lanterns, saws, ornaments and more.

The arts council display area is located in the mall's new north entrance corridor, just north of the fountain.

