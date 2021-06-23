 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mattoon Arts Council featuring wildlife artist's work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Assistant and installer Josh Smith, who works with artist David Guinn, places one of the panels for Guinn's mural on the west wall of the former Thrifty Drug Store building in downtown Mattoon on Thursday.

MATTOON — The work of wildlife artist Terrie Owens of Charleston is being featured as the latest exhibit in the Mattoon Arts Council's new display area at the Cross County Mall.

The arts council reported that Owens grew up in Central Illinois and that she incorporates her love of wildlife into her painting style. Owens' inspiration comes from living in the country and observing wildlife in her backyard. She also spent three years living in Colorado, where she photographed the elk, moose, bear and mule deer that have inspired many of her paintings.

Owens' artwork has been featured in Adventure Sports Outdoor and Painting World magazines. She was a guest on the "Hobbies, Crafts and Collectables" TV show. Her work can be found in public and private collections. She has an online shop at www.etsy.com/shop/StoneyCreekMoose that sells hand-painted turkey fans and feathers, moose antlers, lanterns, saws, ornaments and more.

People are also reading…

The arts council display area is located in the mall's new north entrance corridor, just north of the fountain.

Watch now: Work on new mural underway in downtown Mattoon

PHOTOS: Mattoon Arts Council outdoor quilt show

The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.

1 of 7
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harrison Ford injured during Indiana Jones 5 rehearsals

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Harrison Ford injured during Indiana Jones 5 rehearsals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News