Mattoon Arts Council live theater to return with "Fall Follies: Pure Imagination"

MATTOON — Live theater sponsored by the Mattoon Arts Council will return with a "2021 Fall Follies: Pure Imagination" production this week after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances are set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 7 p.m. Oct. 22-Oct. 23 in the train depot's Lone Elm Room, 1718 Broadway Ave., under the direction of scriptwriter Matthew Gerard Burns of Sullivan. Burns, who studied at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, also led the first "Follies" in 2019. The director said he has several returning cast members and they missed not having a theater season last year.

"They have just been itching to get back on stage and in front of an audience again, so it's been exciting," Burns said of his 12-member cast.

Burns said "Pure Imagination" is an original production centered loosely on a singer, played by fellow academy alumnus and Little Theatre-On the Square veteran performer Lindsay Ray of Sullivan, who has lost the connection to her imagination. The other characters perform songs to help the singer get back in touch with her imagination. Burns said the production features Broadway showtunes, rock, disco and other music collaboratively suggested and workshopped by his cast.

Ray said she has always loved performing in musical theater and grew up in a family that has long been actively involved with the Little Theatre in Sullivan. However, Ray said she had been hesitant about returning to the stage after a 2020 in which COVID-19 disrupted the theater community and the entire world, she had a friend pass away, and she was diagnosed with cancer.

The Sullivan performer said her mother, Cheryl Ray, then contacted her to say that her longtime friend, Burns, was putting together the "2021 Fall Follies" and that, "you need to do this." Ray said the "Pure Imagination" rehearsals have reminded her of the "cathartic" benefits of musical theater. Ray said she also has enjoyed performing with other musical theater fans, particularly high school and college students.

"They want to put their all into this performance," Ray said. "Those guys are taking it seriously and it really warms my heart to see the next generation of musical theater lovers coming into fruition."

The cast is also comprised of Rosha Carter, Scott Carter, Aiden Caughran, Max Deremiah, Demetrius Johnson, Dan Kruckeberg, Jen Landreth, Brandy Miller, Leah Piescinski, and Kali Wolf. Piescinski, an Eastern Illinois University student from Charleston, is among those returning from the 2019 "Follies."

"What I have enjoyed about this production is that everyone has their own spin on what pure imagination means to to them," Piescinski said. "And, I have enjoyed that the cast is a little bit smaller this year so everyone can bond a little bit more."

The Arts Council's 2021 season is dedicated in memory of Sam Kruckeberg, who passed away on May 8. He performed in several of the former Charleston Alley Theatre's shows and other productions over the years. He also performed in the 2019 "Follies" and helped prepare the council's 2021 season, which also includes the December production of "The Christmas Gnome."

"We are going to dedicate the season to him because it literally wouldn't be here without him," Burns said.

Tickets for "Pure Imagination," rated PG-13, are on sale for $10 each and will be at the door. Advance reservations are not required but are recommended. Tickets can be ordered via https://form.jotform.com/92175894301157. More information is available via arts@mattoonillinois.org or 217-258-6286.

