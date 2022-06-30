Mattoon Arts Council seeking entries for photo show

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council is currently seeking professional, amateur and student entries for their upcoming photo show to be held Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 25-27 at the Lone Elm Room, located inside the train depot 1718 Broadway Ave. Mattoon.

The theme of the show is "Show of Emotion".

Entry guidelines

Open to all photographers. Each category will consist of three divisions:

Professional: Receives compensation through either sales or services as a photographer.

Receives compensation through either sales or services as a photographer. Amateur: Adults who do not meet the professional category requirements.

Adults who do not meet the professional category requirements. Student: Students in grades 6-12 only. Students may not enter as a professional or amateur.

Photographers may enter two photographs in each of the three categories. Due to space limitations, exceptions cannot be made for this rule. Photographs are allowed to be processed in the editing program of your choosing.

Category 1 : Any subject; color print.

: Any subject; color print. Category 2: Any subject; black and white print.

Any subject; black and white print. Category 3: Any photograph following the theme of “A Show of Emotion"; color or black and white print.

All photographs must be the original work of the photographer, taken any time.

Photographs taken in photography classes, conferences, and workshops are not allowed.

All photographs must be 8x10 or larger. Any photographs that are smaller than 8x10 will not be displayed and will be disqualified from judging.

All paper photographs must be framed and wired. Frames that do not have wire hangers on the back will not be displayed and will be disqualified from judging. Hooks, saw tooth hangers, or other types of hanging fixtures cannot be accepted. Although not required, matting the photo is strongly recommended. Canvas portraits must be wired. Metal, acrylic, and wood canvases may have float mounts as long as they fit the hanging hooks.

All photographs must be labeled with the photographer’s name, title of photograph, division and selling price if listed as for sale. Any photographs received that are not properly labeled will not be displayed and will be disqualified from judging. A pre-typed label sheet has been included for your convenience; please fill out one label and attach it to the back of each photograph entered. Copies of the label sheet can be made if needed.

Nudity, sexually suggestive, violent, and bullying images of any kind are not allowed.

The entry fee for each professional is $15 and amateur division photo is $10; the student division entry fee is $5 for each photo.

The entry form and fees are due by Monday, August 1. Entry forms will not be accepted past this deadline. There are three options to submit entry forms. If photographers do not have printers, printed packets will be located outside the Tourism & Arts Office starting Friday, June 17th.

Option 1: Entries will be collected online and an option to pay online will also be offered.

Entries will be collected online and an option to pay online will also be offered. Option 2: Turn forms and fees into the Mattoon Arts Council (MAC) office at the train depot, 1718 Broadway (use the east door, turn right just past the elevator), slip an envelope of the submission form and payment under the door. Office hours are limited. The train depot is open 24 hours.

Turn forms and fees into the Mattoon Arts Council (MAC) office at the train depot, 1718 Broadway (use the east door, turn right just past the elevator), slip an envelope of the submission form and payment under the door. Office hours are limited. The train depot is open 24 hours. Option 3: Mail to: MAC Attn: Arts Coordinator, 208 North 19th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938; Please make checks payable to “MAC.”

Photographers must drop off their framed and wired photos to the Lone Elm Room in the depot at 1718 Broadway on either Wednesday, August 17, between 10 a.m. to noon, or Thursday, August 18 between 4-6 p.m. If you are unable to drop off at these designated times, please make an appointment for drop off with the arts coordinator.

After the show’s completion, photos may be picked up Monday, August 29 from 4-5 p.m., or Tuesday, August 30 between the hours of 4-6 p.m.

The Mattoon Arts Council reserves the right of final acceptance of works for exhibition.

The Mattoon Arts Council, along with co-producer, Studio 21's Melissa Harden, are currently seeking sponsors for the event. For further information or questions regarding the show or on sponsoring, please contact Julia Degler, Arts Coordinator at 217-258-6286 or at arts@mattoonillinois.org.

