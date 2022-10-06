 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon Arts Council to hold Fall Follies

MATTOON — Mattoon Arts Council's annual Fall Follies, a music and theatrical review, will be held at the Lone Elm Room, located inside the Train Depot at 1718 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.

Performance times are:

  • Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.

Online reserved seating is available at mattoonartscouncil.org.

