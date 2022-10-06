Mattoon Arts Council to hold Fall Follies

MATTOON — Mattoon Arts Council's annual Fall Follies, a music and theatrical review, will be held at the Lone Elm Room, located inside the Train Depot at 1718 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Online reserved seating is available at mattoonartscouncil.org.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!