Mattoon 'Fall Follies' showcase music, dance, drama

MATTOON — Those attending the Mattoon Arts Council's third annual "Fall Follies" on Friday and Saturday might find themselves getting out of their chairs and dancing before the variety show concludes.

"Fall Follies" director, choreographer and co-producer Matthew Gerard Burns said he and others involved with the production were looking for a fun way to close each evening's performance when they had an idea.

"We close the show with a disco party," Burns said. The Mattoon resident added that the high-energy conclusion of the production's first three performances last week had some audience members saying they wished more shows would end this way.

Community members still have two more chances, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the train depot's Lone Elm Room, to join the party and see the "Fall Follies" blend of singing, dancing and dramatic monologues. The 2022 edition of this variety show has themes of love and Stephen Sondheim, plus a touch of Halloween season spirit.

Cast member and co-producer Lindsay Ray of Sullivan said both she and Burns, as musical theater veterans, had their lives touched by the works of Sondheim, so they decided to memorialize the late playwright through "Fall Follies." Burns said this has provided an opportunity for the show to take on the vocally challenging music of Sondheim, who died at age 91 last fall.

"It's beautiful music with beautiful lyrics," Burns said. The "Fall Follies" set list includes Burns and Ray duetting on "It Takes Two" from Sondheim's dark fairy tale musical "Into the Woods."

Burns said "Fall Follies" has some "witchy things going on in the show, and some monsters here and there," in addition to the "Into the Woods" excerpt. He said this Halloween season atmosphere will include a performance of Jonathan Coulton's comical mad scientist song, "Skullcrusher Mountain," and lots of fake fog on stage.

Ray said she is thrilled to have the opportunity to duet with her 12-year-old nephew, Chester Del Ray, on "I Don't Need Anything But You" from "Annie." She joked that they modified the song's casting so she is "Mama Warbucks" and he is "Little Orphan Andy." She said "Fall Follies" provides an opportunity for musical theater veterans and newcomers to share this mutual interest while taking the stage before an audience.

"It's exciting to share more talent in the area," Burns added.