Mattoon 'Fall Follies' showcase music, dance, drama

MATTOON — Those attending the Mattoon Arts Council's third annual "Fall Follies" on Friday and Saturday might find themselves getting out of their chairs and dancing before the variety show concludes.
"Fall Follies" director, choreographer and co-producer Matthew Gerard Burns said he and others involved with the production were looking for a fun way to close each evening's performance when they had an idea.
"We close the show with a disco party," Burns said. The Mattoon resident added that the high-energy conclusion of the production's first three performances last week had some audience members saying they wished more shows would end this way.
Community members still have two more chances, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the train depot's Lone Elm Room, to join the party and see the "Fall Follies" blend of singing, dancing and dramatic monologues. The 2022 edition of this variety show has themes of love and Stephen Sondheim, plus a touch of Halloween season spirit.
Cast member and co-producer Lindsay Ray of Sullivan said both she and Burns, as musical theater veterans, had their lives touched by the works of Sondheim, so they decided to memorialize the late playwright through "Fall Follies." Burns said this has provided an opportunity for the show to take on the vocally challenging music of Sondheim, who died at age 91 last fall.
"It's beautiful music with beautiful lyrics," Burns said. The "Fall Follies" set list includes Burns and Ray duetting on "It Takes Two" from Sondheim's dark fairy tale musical "Into the Woods."
Burns said "Fall Follies" has some "witchy things going on in the show, and some monsters here and there," in addition to the "Into the Woods" excerpt. He said this Halloween season atmosphere will include a performance of Jonathan Coulton's comical mad scientist song, "Skullcrusher Mountain," and lots of fake fog on stage.
Ray said she is thrilled to have the opportunity to duet with her 12-year-old nephew, Chester Del Ray, on "I Don't Need Anything But You" from "Annie." She joked that they modified the song's casting so she is "Mama Warbucks" and he is "Little Orphan Andy." She said "Fall Follies" provides an opportunity for musical theater veterans and newcomers to share this mutual interest while taking the stage before an audience.
"It's exciting to share more talent in the area," Burns added.
The "Fall Follies" cast also features Joshua Carter, Natasha Carter, Rosha Carter, Scott Carter, Max Deremiah, Demetrius Johnson, Jennifer Landreth, Chastity LaPieerre, Leah Piescinski, Max/Cherry Selene, and Audrey Ulm. Reserved seating is available via www.mattoonartscouncil.org or by calling the Arts Council office at (217) 258-6286. "Follies" participants also have a 2022 Christmas show in the works, "Secret Santa," written and directed by Scott Carter.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County area
4 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $277,000
4BR/2.5BA Colonial in Surrey Lane in Arthur! Sitting on .42 Acres, this newly sided and roofed home is ready for you to move in. Open Kitchen, Dining and Family Room. French doors in Dining open to private backyard with a new 13x25 wooden deck. Utility on First Floor. Spacious bedrooms on second floor. Extra Large Master Suite with bath and walk in closet. So much storage throughout. All Electric. Call today to schedule your showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Neoga - $225,000
Looking for a great 3-season Lake House? Look no further! 6 Clear Creek on Lake Mattoon is ready for you! This three-bedroom, one-bath home is located on a private cove on the north side of the lake, complete with your own dock and motorized boat slip to store your boat out of the water. The detached two-car garage can store your lake accessories and boat during the off-season. Steel roof and newer 2500-gallon septic tank. Be sure to check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Hurry, this one will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $49,000
Classic details and timeless charm are found in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arcola. An enclosed front porch leads you inside to find an open living and dining area. Spacious sunroom overlooking the deep backyard and convenient attached 2.5 car garage. Tons of potential for you to restore. Bring your design ideas and make this one yours! Sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Sullivan - $156,700
Looking for a country feel inside city limits? This home offers that with its large lot just on the outskirts of town. You'll find 2 bedrooms on the main level and a full bath with a spacious owner's suite upstairs that can easily be converted into 2 bedrooms. This home recently underwent a full renovation including: brand new drywall, insulation, plumbing, 200 amp electrical, furnace, air conditioning unit, water heater, light fixtures, and appliances all within the last year! During this time the current owners also raised the drop ceiling upstairs to make it a newly dry-walled vaulted ceiling. *This home is located in the Sullivan school district.*
3 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $154,500
3BR/1.5BA Stunner on Vine Street in Arthur! This home has amazing upgrades, while still keeping the character of an early 1900s Craftsman Style home. Enclosed front porch with windows allow for easy viewing of fireworks, parades, solarium or just a place to relax. Open floor plan Living Room, Dining and Kitchen is amazing with new flooring, original woodwork and Signature Craftsman pieces such as coffered ceilings and leaded glass built-ins and columns. Built-in table seats 6-8 people. Stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances (including a trash compactor and even a pot filler by stove), Electric built in ovens and gas stove top are all new in 2015. Tons of storage throughout the kitchen. Breezeway offers even more storage. Basement boasts 5 separate rooms! - Additional bedroom and half bath, with potential of a 4th bedroom, spacious utility room, and two bonus rooms which could be used for offices, game room, walk in closets, etc. Aggregate 16x24 patio in back provides ample space for outdoor activities. Detached 3 car garage with 2 overhead doors. Recent upgrades include: 50 gallon water heater and waterproof flooring (2021); New Roof, Windows, Appliances and Kitchen Remodel (2015); Garage, New Siding and Central Air (2006). If you're looking for a home with character and charm with modern amenities in a great location, this is it. Call today to schedule your showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $229,000
"MUST SEE two-story, four bedroom, two bathroom remodeled farmhouse with close to one acre of land, a 48 ft by 24 ft pole barn/garage, with two separate garage doors. Beautiful, spacious, gorgeous views, New furnace new washer and dryer new refrigerator new dishwasher new stove, two completely remodeled bathrooms and brand new plumbing throughout. way too many updates to mention! Priced to sell at 229k." *Home has been pre inspected by Pristine home inspection.