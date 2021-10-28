 Skip to main content
Mattoon High School Drama Club presenting chilling melodrama

  • Athena Pajer

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School Drama Club has arranged to present the chilling melodrama "Dr. Cook's Garden" for its current fall production.

"Dr. Cook's Garden," a play written by Ira Levin, tells the story of a young physician who returns to his hometown to work for his mentor, Dr. Leonard Cook, who may be hiding a dark secret. The play was filmed for television in 1971 with Bing Crosby in the title role, plus Frank Converse as the young physician and Blythe Danner as his childhood sweetheart. 

The drama club has scheduled its performances of "Dr. Cook's Garden" for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, and, Friday, Oct. 29 at the high school, 2521 Walnut St. Admission is $5 per person.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

