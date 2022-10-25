Mattoon High School drama students to perform 'Arsenic and Old Lace'

MATTOON — Drama club students at Mattoon High School are preparing to present the dark comedy, "Arsenic and Old Lace," as their fall play this week.

"Arsenic and Old Lace," a 1941 play by Joseph Kesselring, tells the madcap story of newly engaged writer Mortimer Brewster and his extremely eccentric family on Halloween, when he finds out his two doting, elderly aunts are actually serial poisoners. The play was turned into a 1944 classic film featuring Cary Grant.

Performances of "Arsenic and Old Lace" are scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the door. Thursday's performance will take place after Mattoon High School's College & Career Night, set for 6 to 7 p.m.

Cast members are Austin Nees as Martha Brewster; MaKyla Chasteen, Abby Brewster; Trendan Campbell, Mortimer Brewster; Evan Bridges, Teddy Brewster; Christopher Carter, Johnathan Brewster; Ace Snoddy, Dr. Einstein; Trinity Crowe, Elaine Harper; Natasha Carter, Lt. Rooney; Nate Carter, Officer O’Hara; Ash Allison, Officer Brophy; Jocolyn Janes, Officer Klein; Ollie Arthur, Rev. Dr. Harper; and Mac Spears, Mr. Gibbs and Mr. Witherspoon.