Multi-media quilt enthusiast Mary Fons returning to Mattoon for program

MATTOON — Multi-media quilt enthusiast Mary Fons is scheduled to return to Mattoon early next month to give an encore presentation.

“Mary Fons is going to be coming back to Mattoon for one night only in the Lone Elm Room,” said Mattoon Arts Council Coordinator Julia Degler of this event at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 in the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave. She previously held a series of well attended presentations and workshops there in 2017.

The guest speaker, an Iowa native who now lives in Chicago, is a writer, editor, and live-streamer who specializes in quilt history and quilts in popular culture. Her live video magazine, “Quilt Nerd,” airs three times a week on Twitch.

Fons served as editor in-chief of Quiltfolk magazine from 2017-2021, and now serves as an editorial advisor to Quiltfolk publications and workshop instructor. She also was editor and creative director of Quilty magazine from 2010-2015.

In addition, Fons has hosted a combined 250 episodes of instructional programming through “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting”on PBS and the Quilty website. She authored “Make & Love Quilts: Scrap Quilts for the 21st Century” and “Dear Quilty,” and wrote a bi-monthly The Quilt Scout column for Quilts, Inc.

Fons serves on the board of the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska and lectures at universities and quilt events, such as QuiltCon. She holds a bachelor’s in theater from the University of Iowa and a master’s in writing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is in pre-production for “America’s Quilt,” a 10-part docuseries.

Degler said only 80 seats are available for “An Evening with Mary Fons” and more than one-fourth have already been reserved.

“We have had a steady stream of registration,” Degler said.

Tickets are $25. Reservations can be arranged by going online to www.mattoonartscouncil.org, calling the Mattoon Tourism & Arts Office at 217-258-6286, or visiting this office in the depot. Degler said Fons is also set to help with a program for Mattoon middle school and high school students on Feb. 6 as part of the Lebovitz-Lively Workshop Series.