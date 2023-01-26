Multi-media quilt enthusiast Mary Fons returning to Mattoon for program

The guest speaker, an Iowa native who now lives in Chicago, is a writer, editor, and live-streamer who specializes in quilt history and quilts in popular culture. Her live video magazine, “Quilt Nerd,” airs three times a week on Twitch.
Fons served as editor in-chief of Quiltfolk magazine from 2017-2021, and now serves as an editorial advisor to Quiltfolk publications and workshop instructor. She also was editor and creative director of Quilty magazine from 2010-2015.
In addition, Fons has hosted a combined 250 episodes of instructional programming through “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting”on PBS and the Quilty website. She authored “Make & Love Quilts: Scrap Quilts for the 21st Century” and “Dear Quilty,” and wrote a bi-monthly The Quilt Scout column for Quilts, Inc.
Fons serves on the board of the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska and lectures at universities and quilt events, such as QuiltCon. She holds a bachelor’s in theater from the University of Iowa and a master’s in writing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is in pre-production for “America’s Quilt,” a 10-part docuseries.
Degler said only 80 seats are available for “An Evening with Mary Fons” and more than one-fourth have already been reserved.
“We have had a steady stream of registration,” Degler said.
Tickets are $25. Reservations can be arranged by going online to www.mattoonartscouncil.org, calling the Mattoon Tourism & Arts Office at 217-258-6286, or visiting this office in the depot. Degler said Fons is also set to help with a program for Mattoon middle school and high school students on Feb. 6 as part of the Lebovitz-Lively Workshop Series.
Viewers choice
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on June 12, 2021 at Lytle Park. The 2022 show is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Lytle.
Dawn O'Brien of Charleston, at left, points out her quilt to Tanya Morton and Mary Morton, both of Mattoon, on Saturday, June 12 during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show at Lytle Park.
Mini quilts line the front of a garden shed during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday in Lytle Park.
Quilts are arranged around Lytle Park's yoga circle during he Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12.
