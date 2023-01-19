 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nature Photography Workshop Series to be held at Rock Springs Nature Center

  • 0

Evidence is building up fast that most people need time in nature to be healthy, both physically and mentally.

DECATUR — Rock Springs Center will offer a series of nature photography classes in February.

Introduction to Digital Photography for Wildlife and Nature will be 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 8, 14 and 22 and is free of charge. Decatur Camera Club member Joe Norton will be the instructor.

Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant Applications open

Participants will learn how to use digital cameras with hands-on instruction and some cameras will be available for students to use if they don't have their own. For best results, plan to attend all four sessions.

Register by noon the day before the first class at MaconCountyConservation.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley are happy together

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley are happy together

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News