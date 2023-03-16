NEOGA — Neoga High School's N.O.T (Neoga Oxymoron Theatre) troupe will present "Into the Woods, Jr.," an adaptation of the original musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday April 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

"Into the Woods, Jr." features Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) the big bad wolf, a couple of handsome princes, a baker and his wife and a witch. See how they all interact in the woods as they pursue their biggest wishes while discovering to be careful what you wish for.