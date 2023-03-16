NEOGA — Neoga High School's N.O.T (Neoga Oxymoron Theatre) troupe will present "Into the Woods, Jr.," an adaptation of the original musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday April 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
"Into the Woods, Jr." features Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) the big bad wolf, a couple of handsome princes, a baker and his wife and a witch. See how they all interact in the woods as they pursue their biggest wishes while discovering to be careful what you wish for.
Performances will be held in the north gym with cost of admittance being $6 for adults, $4 for students.
