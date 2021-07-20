Opera 'Patience' planned in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Theatre in the Park will put on a performance of Gilbert & Sullivan's comic opera "Patience" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Kiwanis Park Daum Amphitheatre.

Admission is free.

The opera includes several different performers from around the community, including soprano Haley Fryer, who will be playing main character Patience, a dairy farm worker.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Gerard Burns will play poet Bunthorne.

The cast also includes a troupe of swooning fangirls and their military fiancées.

The performance will include a live score by an orchestra including local professionals and students. The cast will include adult community members from Charleston and Mattoon, students from Eastern Illinois University and Lakeland College, high school students and students from the local home school community.

The event is sponsored by Rural King Supply, The Coles County Arts Council, First Neighbor Bank, First Mid Bank & Trust, House of Brisket/Paris, and Sign Appeal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0