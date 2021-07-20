Opera 'Patience' planned in Charleston

ATHENA PAJER
CHARLESTON — Theatre in the Park will put on a performance of Gilbert & Sullivan's comic opera "Patience" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Kiwanis Park Daum Amphitheatre.
The opera includes several different performers from around the community, including soprano Haley Fryer, who will be playing main character Patience, a dairy farm worker.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Gerard Burns will play poet Bunthorne.
The cast also includes a troupe of swooning fangirls and their military fiancées.
The performance will include a live score by an orchestra including local professionals and students. The cast will include adult community members from Charleston and Mattoon, students from Eastern Illinois University and Lakeland College, high school students and students from the local home school community.
The event is sponsored by Rural King Supply, The Coles County Arts Council, First Neighbor Bank, First Mid Bank & Trust, House of Brisket/Paris, and Sign Appeal.
PHOTOS: Recognize these musicians? Decatur-area bands through the years 🎵
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: Dan Dietrich lead the Bement Community Band through a collection of patriotic July 4th tunes.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1962: Members of Mount Pulaski's Kitchen Band entertain visitors to the Farmarama exhibit at the Illinois State Fair. Many of the bands' instruments are made from kitchen utensils.
H & R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1951: Gordon R. Mitchell, left, a member of the Decatur Municipal band since 1912, and his son, Gordon C. Mitchell, right, talk with John A. Thompson, director, about the band's concert in the Masonic temple.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1982: Blind Dickie G and the Merchant Street Rowdies perform at Bittersweet. The new Dixieland jazz band includes from left, Dick Stokes, keyboards; leader Harlan Geiser, trombone; Dick Garrett, bass; John Stuzalis, drums; Tom Gleason, trumpet; B.J. Dethrow, clarinet.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1987: Veterans, color guards and bands march in a parade down Decatur's Main Street in chilly weather in honor of Veterans Day.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1990: Caterpillar employees' big band performs music in the big band style dating from the 1930s to the 1980s. The band performs many original arrangements made famous by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, the Dorseys and others.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1953: Women's Army Corps., from WAC Training Center, Fort Lee, Va., held a band concert in Nelson Park pavilion.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1985: More than 1,400 Decatur School District students play in bands, and a good portion of them were on hand for the annual Elementary Band Festival at Stephen Decatur High School. They were conducted by directors from throughout the school district.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1977: The Eisenhower High School Band was out in force and in full regalia during the Labor Day parade.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1988: Former MacArthur High School band director Bob Kruzan has been a driving force behind a program of putting musical instruments in the hands of students who could not afford to buy or rent instruments. Kruzan asked the Kiwanis Club for help and with Thompson-Kramer Music Co., 22 instruments were donated and repaired. The Kiwanis Club provided $1,000 for repairs.
H&R file photo
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!