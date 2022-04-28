Paris Community Theater casting Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast'

PARIS — The Paris Community Theater has issued a casting notice for its summer production, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” with four performances to be presented July 8-10 at the Paris Center of Fine Arts.

Auditions will be held at the Paris Center of Fine Arts from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Audition times can be scheduled by emailing ParisCommunityTheater@gmail.com.

Call-backs will be held on Sunday, May 22. Those who are auditioning should prepare a song in the style of the show, or from the show.

Rehearsals will begin at the end of May and will be most weekday nights from 6-10 p.m.

Based on the 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, "Beauty and the Beast" tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.

The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. There is a time limit, too: once a magical rose loses all of its petals, all hope will be lost and he will stay a Beast forever.

A complete casting notice is available at the Paris Community Theater's Facebook page.

In addition to the Beast, Belle, Gaston, Maurice Belle’s father, the magical household servants, LeFou Gaston’s sidekick, Monsieur D’Arque and an ensemble and chorus. In addition, Chip, to be played by a boy age 7-13, will be cast.

The ensemble includes roles for both townspeople and enchanted objects. There are several solo lines in songs like "Belle" and "The Mob Song," and many dance numbers ("Gaston," "Be Our Guest," and "Human Again"). The Enchantress and Young Prince, the Baker, the Baker’s wife and the Bookseller will also double as ensemble members.

