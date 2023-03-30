CHARLESTON — Booth Library at EIU will kick off National Library Week activities this year with "Peep Into a Book: The Peeples Choice Awards 2023" where students, faculty, staff and area residents are encouraged to create their own book-themed dioramas featuring Peeps.

In a shoebox or similar-sized box, create a diorama with the iconic Easter candies as the main characters. All characters in the diorama must be made using Peeps. Craft supplies and other objects can be used to complete the diorama, which should be connected to a book in its theme or content.

Students are encouraged to make their diorama at this year’s Panther Bash on Saturday, April 15. Supplies will be provided. Look for this activity in the Union from 7 to 10 p.m. (while supplies last). In addition, a limited supply of Peep diorama starter kits for students will be available to pick up at the library beginning Monday, April 10.

Dioramas can be dropped off at the library from 5-11 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Research Help desk on the main floor, or from 8-9 a.m. on Monday, April 17, in the Marvin Foyer on the north end of the building. Entries will be on display for public viewing and voting from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

All entries are eligible to win one of three best-in-show prizes, determined by popular vote. Honorable mentions also will be awarded. Prizes will be distributed during a reception at 4 p.m. Monday, April 17, in the library’s Marvin Foyer.

Those who plan to enter the contest are asked to register in advance. The deadline to register is 9 a.m. Monday, April 17.

More information about the Peep Into a Book event can be found at eiu.libguides.com/peepintoabook. Questions may be directed to event organizer Michele McDaniel at mkmcdaniel@eiu.edu.