Photography exhibit to open at Flourishes Art Gallery

Marv Thomas

Pictured, photographer Marv Thomas, who will be present at the open house for his photography exhibit at Flourishes in Shelbyville.

SHELBYVILLE — Marv Thomas, photographer from Taylorville, was introduced to the area as an artist at the Shelby County Art Show this spring.

He now shares those six pieces from that show, all receiving ribbons, of his close-up photos of hummingbirds, but also additional hummingbirds, flying insects, flowers and a few other surprises at an upcoming Keepers of the Arts show at Flourishes in Shelbyville.

Central Illinois Stage Company brings live theatre back to Charleston

His exhibit officially opens from 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 17. Thomas will be present to answer questions about the equipment he uses and how he obtains such up close and personal photos of nature, most of which he captured at the Shelbyville Memorial Sunken Garden found in Forest Park. The show will run through Aug. 30.

Thomas states, ”I don’t recall ever having an interest in photography. Growing up, I was only exposed to the ‘instamatic’ type cameras. Then one day in 1976, a buddy let me look through his SLR camera. I had to have one. I finally got my own SLR in 1986 and have had a camera ever since. After I got that first camera, photography has been my favorite hobby. Once I retired in 2015, I’ve had more time and resources to commit to photography. The Shelbyville Memorial Sunken Garden has been a gold mine of subjects to photograph."

View more of his artwork at mthomas.smugmug.com

