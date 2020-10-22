Portraits fill up downtown Effingham with faces of community members

EFFINGHAM — Portraits featuring local teachers, administrators and students with and without masks have been installed around downtown Effingham by Effingham Public Library and local artist Tytia Habing.

“These portraits are faces of our community members, maybe even our neighbors, and this project highlights their positive 'can do' attitude as they return to school in whatever fashion they can this year. You’ll notice that some portraits have added artistic effects to celebrate their perseverance.” Habing explained.

Funded entirely by a Community Resilience grant from Illinois Humanities, the project highlights 20 individuals. Illinois Humanities explains, “This grant takes inspiration from community history and public humanities and art efforts that help people reflect on our current moment.”

“The project, Effingham @ the Crossroads of Education, demonstrates the Effingham community’s collaborative spirit as teachers, students, administration and parents have worked together to find the best path for educating students” Johnna Schultz, Effingham Public Library assistant director, explained.

All participating individuals were interviewed about their experiences learning and teaching during the pandemic. Starting in mid-October, interviews will be available to read on the library’s website.