Registration open for fabric portrait workshop at Gaslight Art Colony

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall will host a fabric collages workshop, taught by Jamie Willis and Ruth Ann Sheehy, Saturday, April 23.

Draw, cut, collage, stitch and sew to create a whimsical portrait or even, perhaps, your alter ego. In this one-day workshop, participants will be instructed in basic facial proportions and features, and in how to sketch your own portrait then use fabric and stitches to create a small quilt.

The class runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with a lunch break at noon. Participants may bring their lunch, go out, or order in.

Supplies are included in the fee except students will need to bring cutting scissors that haven't been used to cut paper and a sewing machine in working order unless you plan to stitch at home.

The fee is $45 for colony members and $50 for non members.

Class size is limited to a maximum of ten students. A minimum of five students is needed to hold the class.

To register for this class visit gaslightartcolony.com or call 217-293-1050 or 217-264-4588.

Gaslight Art Colony is located at 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall.

