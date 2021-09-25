Rural King thanked for art display area at Mattoon mall

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council recently presented Rural King with a plaque in thanks for its role in creating the new display area for artwork at the Cross County Mall.

The plaque acknowledges Rural King, as property owner for the mall, providing space for the display area in the new north entrance corridor and a donation toward the placement of five 8-by-3 display cases there. The plaque has been placed alongside these cases.

Mattoon Arts Council features the works of a different area artist each month in the display area. The council also hosts a featured artist reception in the north entrance corridor on the third Sunday of the month if the artist is interested in having a reception.

Additional information is available at http://www.mattoonartscouncil.org/ or the Mattoon Arts Council page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.