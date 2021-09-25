 Skip to main content
Rural King thanked for art display area at Mattoon mall

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

The Mattoon Arts Council has a new feature artist display area in the north entrance corridor at the Cross County Mall.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council recently presented Rural King with a plaque in thanks for its role in creating the new display area for artwork at the Cross County Mall.

The plaque acknowledges Rural King, as property owner for the mall, providing space for the display area in the new north entrance corridor and a donation toward the placement of five 8-by-3 display cases there. The plaque has been placed alongside these cases.

Rural King thanked

Pictured, from the left, are Mattoon Arts Coordinator Julia Degler, Mattoon Arts Council members Janet Snow and Melissa Harden, Rural King Real Estate Director Blake Piere, and Rural King Real Estate Coordinator Lauren Norris.

Mattoon Arts Council features the works of a different area artist each month in the display area. The council also hosts a featured artist reception in the north entrance corridor on the third Sunday of the month if the artist is interested in having a reception.

Additional information is available at http://www.mattoonartscouncil.org/ or the Mattoon Arts Council page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

