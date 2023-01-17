 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant Applications open

  • 0

But how much cash are you willing to flush to never scrub a toilet again? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

CHARLESTON — Applications are being accepted for the Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant through Friday, Jan. 27.

Use of the fund is restricted to presentations that are primarily of the visual and/or performing arts, with priority given to programs presented in Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.

Recipients are limited to entities of Eastern Illinois University, and non-profit organizations and schools. Grants are not awarded for the purchase of equipment or to individual artists to support the creation of works of art.

Families celebrate first two babies of 2023 at Sarah Bush Lincoln

For more information about the grant or to apply, go to eiu.edu/doudna and click on the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund link at the bottom right of the main page. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News