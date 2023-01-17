Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant Applications open

CHARLESTON — Applications are being accepted for the Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant through Friday, Jan. 27.

Use of the fund is restricted to presentations that are primarily of the visual and/or performing arts, with priority given to programs presented in Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.

Recipients are limited to entities of Eastern Illinois University, and non-profit organizations and schools. Grants are not awarded for the purchase of equipment or to individual artists to support the creation of works of art.

For more information about the grant or to apply, go to eiu.edu/doudna and click on the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund link at the bottom right of the main page.