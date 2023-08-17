CHARLESTON — Applications are being accepted for the Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant through Friday, Sept. 29.

Use of the fund is restricted to presentations that are primarily of the visual and/or performing arts, with priority given to programs presented in Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.

Recipients are limited to entities of Eastern Illinois University and non-profit organizations and schools. Grants are not awarded for the purchase of equipment or to individual artists to support the creation of works of art.

Priority for funding will be given to programs which:

Target general audiences, especially audiences recognized as underserved in terms of the arts.

Have a strong educational component to introduce or explain the artform presented.

Pilot projects or show promise of encouraging follow-up arts activities.

Make use of EIU resources.

Capitalize on a unique situation involving a noted artist, troupe or ensemble.

Show tangible project support (cash and/or in-kind) from the sponsoring entity and/or the targeted audience or community.

For more information about the grant or to apply, go to eiu.edu/doudna and click on the grant application tab at the top of the of the main page. Applications will be reviewed after the deadline and a decision will be made by mid-October. If you have any questions, contact Dennis Malak at 217-581-8513 or at dfmalak2@eiu.edu.