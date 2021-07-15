Sangamon Watercolor Society to be featured at Gaslight Art Colony

MARSHALL — The Gaslight Art Colony has announced its next art show featuring the Sangamon Watercolor Society from Springfield.

The show opens on Saturday, July 17, with an artist reception from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit runs through August 14.

Sangamon Watercolor Society organized around 1984 to educate the general public in watercolor medium. The society is a non-juried organization open to area adults interested in pursuing watercolor study and creative learning experiences. Part of that education is done through workshops and the group’s exposure in different galleries.

Sangamon Watercolor Society offers watercolor workshops annually and publicly exhibits artwork in galleries in and around Sangamon County. The organization offers educational programs at their monthly meetings.

Watercolor workshops range from one day to five days; Sangamon Watercolor Society hosts four workshops in some years and more recently two per year. The society offers advanced watercolor training and some workshops are geared toward beginners. Sangamon Watercolor Society diversifies with teachers recognized worldwide for their expertise in watercolor and many times, and its members volunteer to teach workshops.

The society has a permanent gallery in the board room on the third floor of the Hoogland Center for the Arts, downtown Springfield. They also arrange for one all-member competitive exhibit in the fall in conjunction with the October workshop. The group participates in other exhibits elsewhere annually. Members are also given opportunities to be featured artists on-line. For more information, view the Sangamon Watercolor Society website at www.sangamonwatercolor.or

While stopping by Gaslight to view this new exhibit, you may also want to sign up for their monthly art classes or shop for a unique gift item from the Gallery.

The Gaslight Art Colony is proud to bring a new show to the community every month. They appreciate the support of all of our members and the Marshall community who help make this possible.

The Gaslight Art Colony is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m..

