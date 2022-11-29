'Secret Santa' brings 'Undercover Boss' to the North Pole in Mattoon

MATTOON — The idea behind the Mattoon Arts Council's upcoming premier production of "Secret Santa" began with five words: "Undercover Boss: North Pole Edition."

"Secret Santa" writer and director Scott Carter of Lake Paradise said those words caught his attention as he and fellow cast members brainstormed during the Arts Council's 2021 holiday season production of the "Christmas Gnome."

"It clicked, so I spent the next five months writing 'Secret Santa,'" Carter said of this new play, which is a sequel to "Christmas Gnome."

Performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave. There will not be a production on Friday, Dec. 2 during the annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas event. Tickets for each 90-minute performance will be available for $10 at the door.

On the "Undercover Boss" reality television program, high-level executives secretly take low-level jobs within their businesses to learn about their employees and their work environment.

Carter remained mum about how the "Undercover Boss" scenario will play out amid the magic of Christmastime at the North Pole. Still, the director said he has enjoyed seeing his talented cast and crew bring his original production to life during rehearsals.

"It's been amazing. Every night, it blows my mind to see what they are doing with the characters I adapted," Carter said. He is reprising his role as Sylvestry, the lead character from the "Christmas Gnome."

Carter, a veteran of community theater, said he is a believer that actors need to be enjoying themselves to do their best on stage. Consequently, Carter said he wrote an unscripted foam dart fight between his all ages cast of approximately 20 actors with the only direction being to have fun.

"They are having a great time and that makes me have a great time even though I am not in the scene," Carter said.

In addition, Carter said cast members get to have fun belting out classic Christmas tunes during a North Pole karaoke club scene and performing ballet moves during a Sugar Plum dance scene.

"I included the karaoke and dance scenes to show the talent that we have," Carter said, noting that the dancing was choreographed by "Christmas Gnome" writer and director Matthew Gerard Burns.

The cast also features Max Deremiah, Joshua Carter, Demetrius Johnson, Leah Piescinski, Jenn Booker, Rosha Carter, Vicky Williams Landreth, Jo Brazzell, Rose Brazzell, Natasha Carter, Dominic Janes, Chester Ray Buck, Lukas Sears, Lucy Silva, Emma Tolppanen, Elexa Vail, Lorelei Williams, and Lyle Williams.