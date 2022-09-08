Shakespeare in the Park to be held in Paris

PARIS — Paris Public Library and the Paris Park Board are pleased to announce the tenth Shakespeare in the Park event.

Stone Soup Shakespeare’s free public performance of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" will be at Twin Lakes Park (near Spicer Pavilion) in Paris at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The 2022 Stone Soup tour combines skilled Shakespearian acting with live music, a pillow fort, and a few optional interactive moments to create an enchanting, family-friendly telling of this Shakespeare classic.

The production includes five actors playing 16 characters and is staged in an alley style, placing the audience on other side of the action as if they were in the wings of the stage, watching the action, and being caught up in it as well.

“We relish in playing pretend; creating something out of nothing, and as we use our imagination to bring the world to life, we hope we are encouraging our audience to do the same,” said Julia Stemper, artistic director for Stone Soup Shakespeare.

Keeping in the spirit of the story of Stone Soup, the troupe always encourages audience members to support a local food bank. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on, some change to donate to the Compassionate Food Ministry, and even a picnic, if you wish, to enjoy during the performance.