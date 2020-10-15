Shelbyville artist wins award at art show

SHELBYVILLE — The annual October National 2020 juried show brought to the public by Gallery 510 in Decatur and held at the Anne Lloyd Gallery in the Madden Arts Center is open to the public during this month.

Carol Kessler of Shelbyville was one of over 40 artists who were juried into the show judged by Jamie Kotewa, art faculty with Spoon River College in Canton, Illinois. With this being a national show, artists from Hawaii to New York and Wisconsin to Texas submitted entries, from which the final picks consisted of 43 pieces. One of the ten awards was Carol’s piece titled “Provence Shore with Boats,” painted in oil from a photo she took in 2015 while on a trip to the Provence area of France with her sister.

The judge’s comments on this awarded piece stated, “Both the “S” shape composition and the technique stood out to me in this piece. The warm vibrancy from the red and oranges underneath the other colors adds so much. The surface texture also really stood out to me.”

Carol works from her studio at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in Shelbyville, mostly in oil paint sticks and pastel.

