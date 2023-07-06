SHELBYVILLE — The newest Keepers of the Arts exhibit. “Shelbyville Artists of the Past.” will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville, just one of the many activities Keepers has planned to coincide with “Sights and Sounds of Shelbyville through the Ages.”

Featured at the exhibit will be oil paintings by Thelma Warren that she painted outside throughout her lifetime. They will fill the gallery alongside artwork from other local artists Robert Marshall Root and Beulah Knecht.

This event is free and open to the public.

The show will remain up for viewing through Sept. 9. Check out the website at www.keepersofthearts.weebly.com or call 217-827-5690 for more information.