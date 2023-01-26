Sights and Sounds of Shelbyville to be featured at upcoming art exhibit

SHELBYVILLE — Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes has big plans to celebrate Shelbyville through the arts this year,

A number of activities are currently planned from April to November in visual art, fine crafts, music, dance, drama and creative writing. More are expected to be added.

The first activities involve the Shelby County Art Show featuring volunteers that are associated with Keepers of the Arts, and an exhibit of art sightings found within the Shelbyville address.

The Shelby County Art Show will be open to the public on April 15-16 at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center with not only the exhibit itself, but demonstrations, music, and a special exhibit. Plans are being formed now and finalized information will be out in early February. This year will be the the Art Show's 56th year.

The Shelbyville Sightings exhibit, featuring actual locations open for all to view or less accessible ones like people and building interiors, will open on Saturday, April 22. Artists from the region may exhibit their art depicting the Shelbyville area. The Forest Park Sunken Garden, the General Dacey Trail, street or road views, landscapes, people within the address of Shelbyville, a vase of flowers that may be within someone’s home, a garden and perhaps a pet are all subject matter that may be submitted.

Keepers of the Arts ask for artists to bring their contributions to Flourishes Gallery and Studios starting on April 1. Adults ages 18 and up must have their work framed or gallery-wrapped with a wire that spans the back. Three-dimensional work is also encouraged. All ages are welcome.