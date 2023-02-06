MATTOON — Mary Fons has performed with The Neo-Futurist Theater in Chicago, read her poetry on stage with the Joffrey Ballet, spoken to convention center-sized crowds at QuiltCon, and hosts a live “Quilt Nerd" program every week on Twitch.

Still, the multihyphenate artist occasionally gets nervous before an audience, as she did Monday morning before reading her "Love Poem" work to a group of art and theater students from Mattoon Middle School and Mattoon High School. To help ward off such nerves, Fons told them she follows a bit of cliched advice that does indeed work — "breathe."

"When your nervous system is going crazy, it's a literal fact, if you take a deep breath, you will feel better," Fons said, before leading the students in taking a deep breath through their noses and slowly exhaling it all out through their mouths. "It mellows you out."

Fons, an Iowa native who now lives in Chicago, conducted a "Stage/Crush" performance workshop on Monday at the Mattoon School District's LIFT regional high school vocational training center as part of the Lebovitz-Lively Workshop Series. The previous evening she discussed the artistry and history of quilts during a presentation in the Lone Elm Room at the Mattoon train depot.

To provide background information for her student audience, Fons noted that her mother is famed quilter, Marianne Fons. The two women co-hosted the ongoing "Love of Quilting" program on PBS for several years.

"I love quilting. I love the history of them. It's the history of America," Fons said. She added that quilt making has a meditative effect, like assembling a puzzle, but produces functional artwork. "If you make a quilt, you will always have it."

Fons holds a bachelor’s in theater from the University of Iowa and a master’s in writing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She said her background in theater and writing has helped her be a more engaging speaker for quilting programs. Fons encouraged the students to "diversify your portfolios" so they would have a lot of skills and experiences to draw from in their future careers.

In the near term, the Mattoon High School theater students are preparing to perform "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at 7 p.m. March 30-31 at the school.

This will occur in conjunction with the Mattoon Arts Council hosting a presentation that month by "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" film adaptation writer Craig Titley, who is a Mattoon native. Titley's presentation will also be part of the Lebovitz-Lively Workshop Series.

Drama club adviser Rebecca Nevius told Fons she has heard her students practicing their lines from "The Lightning Thief," based on the novel by Rick Riordan, in the school hallways and even in the bus on the way to her presentation.

Fons said she has been successful at memorizing her lines by starting with the end of a written work and then learning it backwards, section by section.

"You always know where you are going to end up. You get stronger as you go through the piece because you have learned it from the bottom up," Fons said.

Her audience on Monday included Mattoon High School senior Trinity Crowe, who is serving as student director of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." Crowe said she appreciated Fons' advice on utilizing your options as an artist, adding that she looks forward to exercising her creativity behind the scenes as a director instead of on stage as an actor in this production.

"I loved it," Crowe said of Fons' presentation and her eagerness to talk to all the students. "You could tell it was not just a presentation. It was a conversation."