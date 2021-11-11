Students' digital photos on display at Mattoon mall, reception set Sunday

MATTOON — Middle school students in the Mattoon Public Library's Project Next Generation have their digital photography on display at the Cross County Mall and will be featured during a reception Sunday, Nov. 14.

The library recently wrapped up an after-school program on digital photography through Project New Generation. The library supplied the cameras, and the class was taught by Mattoon Arts Council member and professional photographer Melissa Harden. Participating students learned how to use reflections, blur, bounce light and shoot through objects, and they toured Harden's studio in Mattoon.

A display of photos that the students created during the program and on their own recently opened in the Mattoon Arts Council gallery in the north entrance corridor at the mall. Community members are invited to meet the young photographers and see their work during a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. at this gallery.

Project Next Generation offers a different educational session each month for middle school-age children through a grant from the Illinois State Library. More information is available by calling the library at 217-234-2621.

