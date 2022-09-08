Submissions accepted for Gaslight Art Colony's 13th annual Student Art Show

MARSHALL — The Gaslight Art Colony is preparing for its annual Student Art Show, to be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, during the Marshall Autumn Festival, in downtown Marshall.

The show will run through Oct. 8.

This special student show will feature original works of art created by artists ages of 5–18. Young artists of all ages and levels of interest are urged to participate. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded. There are no entry fees.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Sept. 15. All mediums are accepted. Two-dimensional work needs to be matted, framed, and ready for hanging if possible. Entries may be delivered directly to the Gaslight Art Colony during its regular business hours.

This show will also include the Lion Design contest display. All Marshall Students representing all four schools were given the opportunity to submit their design for a new lion. Entries from each school will be displayed and for $1 the public will receive four tickets to use to place their votes for their favorites.