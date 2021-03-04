Submissions accepted for upcoming art show

SHELBYVILLE — Adult artists in Shelby County and adjoining counties can now register their artwork, up to 10 pieces, for this years Shelby County Art Show.

The due date for summitted artwork is Wednesday, April 7. The registration form and cost has not changed for adults from past years, but dates and places have.

Posters and brochures with the registration information have been sent out by email, through Facebook on the Shelby County Art Show page, and are available in hardcopy at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Lake Shelbyville Tourism office, Merle Norman Cosmetics and Boutique and Flourishes Gallery and Studios in Shelbyville.

Brochures give the details for the Junior Show viewing on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11, and the Adult Show viewing on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, at Flourishes Gallery and Studios and sponsored by Keepers of the Arts.

Schools have been notified with this year’s simplified procedures, but K-12 students may enter separately with a limit of two pieces. Because the 2020 Show was cancelled, adults pay $15 for up to six pieces and may add four more at an additional $1 each. This covers judging and ribbon costs primarily.