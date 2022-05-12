Submissions accepted for upcoming Small Works exhibit

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small works example

Pictured, artist Jamie Hostetler of Shelbyville, with an example of artwork to be submitted for the upcoming Small Works exhibit at Flourishes Art Gallery

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — Area artists have the opportunity to display small works that they have created at an upcoming Keepers of the Arts exhibit located at Flourishes in downtown Shelbyville.

Artists may submit up to three creations that are ready to hang with a wire spanning the back on or before Thursday, May 19. The show will open on Friday, May 20, with a reception from 3-6 p.m. at Flourishes, located at 140 1/2 East Main, and will be available for viewing through August.

Submissions for the Small Works Exhibit must be no larger that 13-inches by 17-inches and will be hung in the Theme Hall.

To submit your work, call or text Carol Kessler at 217-827-5690.

