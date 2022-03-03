Submissions sought for upcoming Shelby County Art Show

SHELBYVILLE — Local artists are encouraged to submit their work to the upcoming Shelby County Art Show 2022.

The event will be Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, at the Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center.

This is the 55th annual show put on by volunteers to display and educate participants and the general public about local art created in the year since the previous show in April 2021. All schools and artists in Shelby County and the counties that adjoin Shelby County are encouraged to enter their creations in categories of amateur, advanced amateur, professional and copy cat corner.

The Shelby County Art Show began as the Shelby County Town and Country Art Show, originated to give the amateur artist a chance to exhibit their work, broaden the cultural and educational background of the individual, foster the growth and development of an individual’s interest in the arts, increase public interest in visual art, encourage and develop leadership for amateur art groups and for artists to have a chance to improve their skills with the help of feedback from other artists.

The show has previously been held in the Home Economics Building on the 4-H Fairgrounds, but has also been held at the Chautauqua Building at Forest Park and at the Moweaqua Mall. Recently, the show has been held at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center and has become self-supporting.

The informational brochure is now available online at the Shelby County Art Show Facebook page or by request to carolkessler1948@gmail.com. Hard copies can be picked up at Merle Norman, 144 E. Main, Shelbyville as well as Flourishes Gallery and Studios, the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce and Shelbyville Illinois Tourism & Visitor Center. The deadline for submitting artwork is Saturday, April 9.

