Sullivan's Little Theatre will bring a little Christmas to the stage

SULLIVAN — Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square knows how to do Christmas right.

Their latest musical production, “We Need a Little Christmas,” will have holiday features, including candy canes, snowballs, sleigh rides, boxes of presents and Santa Claus, all mixed with a bit of music.

“It’s all about trying to get back into the holiday spirit,” said actor Nicholas Carroll.

The holiday show will be on stage Dec. 3 through 19, at the Sullivan theater.

Jordan Cyphert is the choreographer and performs as the choreographer. “We all play ourselves,” he said.

The original show was written by Little Theatre director Therese Kincade. The story follows a group of performers as they prepare to put on a Christmas show. “And chaos ensues,” said Andy Hudson, music director. “It’s all the things that go wrong and how we adjust, we step up and save the show.”

Although the storyline is similar to the classic musical films for the 1940s and 1950s, it has a modern day touch to it. “The goal was to do a show about trying to put a show together after the theater was closed for so long,” Cyphert said. “It’s very topical.”

Act 1 gives a glimpse into the backstage processes of trying to put the show together. “And Act 2 is the show itself,” Cyphert said. “It’s like a revue show.”

The performances will feature interesting auditions, calamity, and other creative mishaps.

“A lot of the show is inspired by real experiences,” Hudson said. “But punched up and streamlined.”

The story utilizes creative and traditional Christmas and holiday music. “We are trying out numbers, as if we’re rehearsing them,” Carroll said about the first act.

“Then we do the number,” said actor Brittany Ambler.

The second act is the full production with elaborate costumes and sets. “It’s full-on Christmas,” Carroll said.

Music will include the classic jazz standards and contemporary styles mixed with a bit of Motown. Family friendly songs, such as “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me,” and the classics “Oh Holy Night” and “We Need a Little Christmas,” are part of the story.

“It’s mostly songs you’ll know, but some new tunes for most of our audience,” Hudson said. “Which is really fun.”

The Little Theatre actors were not able to perform a Christmas show on stage last year. Each actor was invited to contribute their own personalized clip, which was added to a Little Theatre online show.

“We had a good time, but that was all in our living rooms,” Carroll said. “This one, it’s all of us coming together.”

