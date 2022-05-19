Summer learning activities offered by Keepers of the Arts

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHELBYVILLE — Summer learning activities are being offered by Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes in Shelbyville.

Students of all ages can learn to play the recorder from Angela Jefferies from 10-11 a.m. Fridays June 10 and 17 and July 8 and 15. Recorders will be furnished. At 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, there will be a public performance by the participants.

There is no charge for the class, but a donation will be accepted. Call or text Angela at 217-827-5690 to register.

Picture This: Photography workshop helps youth master photography skills

Hollie Richardson and Carol Kessler are offering Saturday sessions in which all the arts (art, music, dance, drama, creative writing or storytelling) will be explored with a given theme.

These will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, for grades K-5, Saturday, June 4, for grades 6-8, June 18 for grades K-5, and Saturday, June 25, for grades 6-8. There is no charge for the class, but a donation will be accepted. Supplies will be furnished. Call or text Carol at 217-827-5690 to register.

Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes is located at 140 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville. Keepers of the Arts is a not-for-profit organization with the purpose of educating and promoting the arts

