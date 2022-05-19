Summer learning activities offered by Keepers of the Arts

SHELBYVILLE — Summer learning activities are being offered by Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes in Shelbyville.

Students of all ages can learn to play the recorder from Angela Jefferies from 10-11 a.m. Fridays June 10 and 17 and July 8 and 15. Recorders will be furnished. At 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, there will be a public performance by the participants.

There is no charge for the class, but a donation will be accepted. Call or text Angela at 217-827-5690 to register.

Hollie Richardson and Carol Kessler are offering Saturday sessions in which all the arts (art, music, dance, drama, creative writing or storytelling) will be explored with a given theme.

These will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, for grades K-5, Saturday, June 4, for grades 6-8, June 18 for grades K-5, and Saturday, June 25, for grades 6-8. There is no charge for the class, but a donation will be accepted. Supplies will be furnished. Call or text Carol at 217-827-5690 to register.

Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes is located at 140 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville. Keepers of the Arts is a not-for-profit organization with the purpose of educating and promoting the arts

