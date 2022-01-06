Tarble Arts Center announces exhibitions, events

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced some upcoming events.

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Eventbrite reservations will be required for entry to all Tarble Arts Center programming. For registration information visit www.eventbrite.com.

Masks are required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath:

Join the Tarble to experience a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness, gratitude, and reflection. It will be held from 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis. You may bring your own yoga mat or cushion to sit on if you choose. The Tarble maintains a temperature-controlled environment, so you may want to bring a sweater or wrap for warmth.

Attendees are invited to arrive between 5–5:15 p.m. to get settled. Doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and last for approximately 45 minutes. This event is free and open to the public. No prior experience is necessary.

Registration for spring programming open

The first cycle of spring programming is live on the Tarble Arts Center website at www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php

Mark your calendars and click through to reserve your spots on Eventbrite today.

Become a Tarble Arts member

Becoming a Tarble member or renewing your membership is an invaluable way way to show your support for their programming and stay connected with their upcoming exhibits.

They have recently streamlined our membership structure into four levels: Friend ($50+), Advocate ($100), Patron ($500-plus), and Luminary ($1,000-plus).

You can read more about each level's perks, become a member, renew your membership, or give a one-time gift at www.eiu.edu/tarble/membership.php.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.