CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming events and exhibitions.

New Moon Yoga

9-10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15. Free and open to the public

No experience is required, but you will need to bring your own yoga mat or beach towel. It will take place outside in the Tarble’s bald cypress tree grove whenever weather permits, otherwise, event will be held inside the galleries. You may wish to bring an extra towel and a closed water bottle. Attendees are invited to arrive between 9–9:05 a.m. to get settled. The class will begin promptly at 9:05 a.m. and last for approximately 55 minutes.

Reception, performance

5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22. Free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

Celebrate the opening of the Tarble’s Fall 2023 exhibitions, "Who Speaks for the Oceans?" and "WATERSHED" with a reception and live performance by Bradley D Decker, instructor of music composition and technology .

Through interdisciplinary artworks in video, installation, painting, tapestry, music, performance, and more, Who Speaks for the Oceans? analyzes epistemological and historical knowledge built around what we think we know about life in the ocean through the charismatic “whale song.”

WATERSHED is a work of land art that proposes to repurpose approximately 8,000 square feet of pedestrian walkway on the Tarble’s grounds that has become degraded over the past 40 years by the growth of intricate bald cypress root systems. While this large-scale project continues to develop, the Tarble has installed a 9-by-4 foot model of the proposed artwork in their galleries to help visitors imagine the new landscape that it will introduce.

Tarble Family Days

Saturdays, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. Free and open to the public

The Tarble, Coles County Arts Council, and the EIU art education and fashion design and merchandising programs invite you to bring the whole family for a Saturday afternoon filled with art and exploration for all ages.

Scheduled Family Day events include:

WATERSHED model play area with toys and books designed by Enzo Mari, 1–4 p.m. Recommended for ages up to 4 and accompanied by an adult.

Debbie Kidwell Memorial Workshop with assistant professor of art education Brad Olson, 1–3 p.m. Recommended for ages 5–11. Students from EIU’s art education program will lead young creators in a project inspired by the exhibitions on view. Caretakers can drop off children aged 5–11 and participate in adult activities in other areas of the museum.

Zine-making workshop with assistant director of public engagement Kaen Henry, 1–4 p.m. in the Design Lab. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Visitors to the Design Lab will learn how to create an eight-page mini zine from a single sheet of paper. Create a one-off publication, or make a limited run to share, distribute, or swap with other creators.

Listening and mending with visiting artist Hadley Clark, 1–4 p.m. Recommended for ages 16and up. Eventbrite RSVP required at tarble-mending.eventbrite.com. Clark will address the long histories of the sewing circle and quilting bee while also considering the impacts of animal materials in fashion as well as the fashion industry’s impact on the Earth’s waterways.

For more information call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.