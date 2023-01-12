 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Tarble Arts Center announces upcoming events

  • 0

Cursive flourished after the fall of the Roman Empire with each part of Europe creating different styles of handwriting. Today, some worry it is slipping away. 

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming events and exhibitions.

Artist-in Residence

For the Tarble's 2023 residency, Chris Carl of Studio Land Arts will develop a large-scale land art project for the Tarble, one which will officially break ground later in the year.

Carl will work closely with graduate students in EIU's art department, the Tarble's undergraduate staff, and other on- and off-campus partners to turn one of the Tarble galleries into an active studio, which visitors can observe during open hours through Jan. 28.

Art Speaks! with Ben Gould

Exhibiting artist Ben Gould will give an online evening presentation on his visual art practice from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. All are welcome to join via Zoom at eiu.zoom.us

Born in Grass Valley, California in 1993, Gould was raised in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains in a Gold Rush-era town, between decommissioned mines and the Yuba River. He has held performances at unique sites such as salt flats in Death Valley, a limestone cave in Kansas City, a bunker in the Marin Headlands, a canal in Amsterdam, a moving vessel on the Chicago River, and Charleston Stone Company in Ashmore.

YMCA announces Try the Y open house

Noontime Talk: James Haddon on the work of Cole Lu

Digital media technology major, artist, and Tarble staff member James Haddon will host a conversational gallery talk about works on view in the "To Bear the Mark of Time" exhibit by artist Cole Lu from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. This event is free and open to the public

For more information about these events, call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2023 Coachella lineup announced

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Why There's A Debate Over Cursive

Why There's A Debate Over Cursive

Cursive flourished after the fall of the Roman Empire with each part of Europe creating different styles of handwriting. Today, some worry it …

Watch Now: Related Video

2023 Coachella lineup announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News