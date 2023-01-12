Tarble Arts Center announces upcoming events

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming events and exhibitions.

Artist-in Residence

For the Tarble's 2023 residency, Chris Carl of Studio Land Arts will develop a large-scale land art project for the Tarble, one which will officially break ground later in the year.

Carl will work closely with graduate students in EIU's art department, the Tarble's undergraduate staff, and other on- and off-campus partners to turn one of the Tarble galleries into an active studio, which visitors can observe during open hours through Jan. 28.

Art Speaks! with Ben Gould

Exhibiting artist Ben Gould will give an online evening presentation on his visual art practice from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. All are welcome to join via Zoom at eiu.zoom.us

Born in Grass Valley, California in 1993, Gould was raised in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains in a Gold Rush-era town, between decommissioned mines and the Yuba River. He has held performances at unique sites such as salt flats in Death Valley, a limestone cave in Kansas City, a bunker in the Marin Headlands, a canal in Amsterdam, a moving vessel on the Chicago River, and Charleston Stone Company in Ashmore.

Noontime Talk: James Haddon on the work of Cole Lu

Digital media technology major, artist, and Tarble staff member James Haddon will host a conversational gallery talk about works on view in the "To Bear the Mark of Time" exhibit by artist Cole Lu from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. This event is free and open to the public

For more information about these events, call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.