Tarble Arts Center announces upcoming exhibits, events

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming events and exhibitions.

Eventbrite reservations will be required for entry to all Tarble Arts Center programming. For registration information visit www.eventbrite.com.

2022 EIU Undergraduate Art Exhibition and 2022 EIU Master of Arts in Studio Art Exhibition closing reception

As part of Spring Commencement 2022 weekend, the Tarble will host a public reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 6, for the 2022 EIU Undergraduate Art Exhibition & 2022 EIU Master of Arts in Studio Art Exhibition. Graduating students are encouraged to bring their families and friends to see artwork on view. This event is free and open to the public.

Noontime Talks: 2022 EIU Master of Arts in Studio Art Exhibition;

Graduate students earning degrees in the Master of Arts in Studio Art program give short, conversational talks about their thesis projects on view in the galleries from noon-1 p.m., Friday, May 6. Join them for the final conversation on "Interiority and Form" with artists Kadey Ambrose, Zula Pendowski and Emmanuel Adjei Koranteng.

New Exhibit: "Art from Here," Main Galleries and Studio Gallery

The Tarble Art Center’s annual showcase of K-12 children’s art in the galleries returns with "Art from Here" form May 27 to June 25. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, May 27." Visit the museum to celebrate the joyful creations of children throughout east-central Illinois. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Tarble Arts Center at 217-581-2787 or at tarble@eiu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0