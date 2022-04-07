Tarble Arts Center announces upcoming exhibits, events

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming exhibitions.

Eventbrite reservations will be required for entry to all Tarble Arts Center programming. For registration information visit www.eventbrite.com.

2022 EIU Undergraduate Art Exhibition and 2022 EIU Master of Arts in Studio Art Exhibition

Join the Tarble in recognizing the excellence achieved by students in EIU’s Department of Art and Design. A juried selection of undergraduate and graduate-level projects will fill the Tarble’s exhibition spaces April 8 through May 7.

This opportunity is one of the unique aspects of EIU’s Art and Design curriculum, which allows students the privilege to exhibit their work at the highest standard of professionalism in an American Alliance of Museums-accredited institution.

In addition to the main exhibitions, the Tarble invites you to join them in recognizing exhibiting students with the following programs:

Tarble After Hours; 5-8 p.m., Friday, April 8

Celebrate the debut of the 2022 EIU Undergraduate Art Exhibition and 2022 EIU Master of Arts in Studio Art Exhibition with food, fun, and fine arts. The evening will begin with an awards ceremony to honor their talented student artists, followed by refreshments and a fashion show throughout the Tarble galleries.

Noontime Talks

At noon each Friday during the 2022 EIU Master of Arts in Studio Art Exhibition, exhibiting MA candidates will present and discuss their work on view. The dates and themes for each talk are listed below:

April 15, Time + Place

April 22, Bodies + Embodiment

April 29, Language + Movement

May 6, Interiority + Form

2022 EIU Student Exhibitions Closing Reception, 5-8 p.m., Friday, May 6

As part of Spring Commencement 2022 weekend, the Tarble will host a public reception for the 2022 EIU Undergraduate Art Exhibition and 2022 EIU Master of Arts in Studio Art Exhibition. Graduating students are encouraged to bring their families and friends to see artwork on view.

For more information, contact the Tarble Arts Center at 217-581-2787 or at tarble@eiu.edu.

