Tarble Arts Center announces upcoming exhibits, events

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming exhibitions.

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Eventbrite reservations will be required for entry to all Tarble Arts Center programming. For registration information visit www.eventbrite.com.

Masks are required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath

5-6:30 p.m. - Tuesday, Feb 16

Free and open to the public

Join the Tarble to experience a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness, gratitude, and reflection.

The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis. You may bring your own yoga mat or cushion to sit on if you choose. The Tarble maintains a temperature-controlled environment, so you may want to bring a sweater or wrap for warmth. You are invited to arrive between 5–5:15 p.m. to get settled. Doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and last for approximately 45 minutes. No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.

Spring 2022 Opening Reception

5-8 p.m., Friday, Feb 25.

Free and open to the public

Join the Tarble for an opening reception for their new exhibits: Working Artists, Touch Me, and Artist-in-Residence: Rafael E. Vera.

Art Speaks: with Rafael E. Vera

5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb 17.

Artist-in-residence Rafael E. Vera will give an evening presentation on his visual art practice at the Tarble.

Art Speaks: with Rafael E. Vera and Victor Marquez-Barrios

2-4 p.m., Friday, Feb 25.

Rafael E. Vera will be joined by Victor Marquez-Barrios to give an afternoon lecture on their interdisciplinary collaborations as visual artist and composer, respectively.

Music and art Event: "The Visitor"

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26

This is a ticketed event at Doudna Fine Arts Center

This collaborative performance by a composer and a visual artist is a reactive dialogue between body, sound, and space.

Aleatory music composed for clarinets, trombone, and marimba and played by EIU student musicians creates sound that is unique to the present moment and dependent on chance and spontaneity. The body, in turn, acts as a vessel for motion and form. The slow and unsettling unfolding—which is informed as much by empty space and silence as Marquez-Barrio's and Vera’s identities as immigrants in a lineage of immigrants—positions the human condition as one of futility, impermanence, and beauty. This event is sponsored by the Tarble Arts Center.

