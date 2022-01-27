Tarble Arts Center announces upcoming exhibits

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming exhibitions.

WORKING ARTISTS: SELECTIONS FROM THE PERMANENT COLLECTION

Feb. 14–March 26

This exhibition highlights the role of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Central Illinois by showcasing the work of artists employed by a major federal agency during the Great Depression.

Focused on a variety of themes, including folk art, regionalism, and the American working class, the artwork is significant as a distinct movement in the long history of the development of art. Furthermore, the story behind each piece offers insight into the artist, the historical moment they represent, and a budding artistic movement, as well as the political and economic realities of the era.

Guided by Assistant Professor Camden Burd, students enrolled in the Department of History’s public history practicum selected, researched, and examined the unique holdings of the Tarble Arts Center to design a compelling exhibit for the broader public. Students received hands-on experience by researching works in the Tarble’s permanent collection, working with Tarble staff on curatorial methodologies, and facilitating relationships with community partners to share, promote, and exhibit their work. This exhibition is supported by a Redden Grant from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

TOUCH ME: A FLAT FILE EXHIBITION

Feb. 14–March 26, 2022

Typically, the last thing a museum wants you to do is touch the artwork. But for the Tarble's upcoming community art exhibition, visitors will be allowed and even encouraged to page through portfolios installed in the galleries: each flat-file drawer will contain artworks made by members of the Tarble community.

This intimate and tactile viewing experience allows an unprecedented look at the variety of work being produced by artists working today while rewarding practices of slow looking and multiple visits to the exhibition space.

When the exhibition opens, visitors to the gallery will be invited to put on gloves and then carefully page through portfolios of artwork. The Tarble will manage a system to put collectors in touch with exhibiting artists, as many of the works will be for sale, but the Tarble will not handle any financial transactions or sales.

ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE: RAFAEL E. VERA

Residency: Feb. 14–26

Exhibition: Feb. 25–March 26

Visual artist Rafael E. Vera will be in residence at the Tarble Arts Center and turning one of the Tarble galleries into an active studio.

Along with students from EIU’s Department of Art and Design, Vera will be present and working during museum open hours from Feb. 14–18, creating an exhibition that will open in the same space on Feb. 25. This residency will offer visitors an unprecedented glimpse into site-responsive studio practice, how installation art is conceptualized and made, and the importance of teaching, learning, and collaboration within Vera’s larger art practice.

