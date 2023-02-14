CHARLESTON — The "Art from Here" exhibit has arrived at the Tarble Arts Center, continuing the Tarble's annual tradition of showcasing the creativity and expression of young artists in east-central Illinois.

This year's exhibition celebrates 40 years of collaboration with regional art teachers, presenting 134 artworks by 128 students across six counties —Douglas, Coles, Effingham, Edgar, Moultrie and Cumberland. The exhibiting artists come from Arcola, Ashmore, Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, Oakland, Paris, Sullivan, Teutopolis and Toledo. This exhibition will be on view through March 11.

Also on view through March 11 is Artist-in-Residence: Studio Land Arts. Chris Carl of Studio Land Arts has transformed the Studio Gallery into a working space as he develops a large-scale land art project for the Tarble that will officially break ground later in the year. Working closely with graduate students in EIU's art department, the Tarble's undergraduate staff, and other on- and off-campus partners, Carl applies principles of architecture, design, and craft toward a work that invites reflections about the relationship between the built environment and the natural landscapes.

Continuing in the Tarble's Commonspace through May 6, is the evolving site-specific installation "Falling into Milk" by Marie Bannerot McInerney. The artist will visit in February to further transform the work using additional materials and forms.

Related free and public programming:

Family Day, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18;

Noontime Recital: Francis Morales in Conversation with "Falling into Milk", noon-1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24

For more information call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.