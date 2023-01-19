Tarble Arts Center to hold Final Friday event and closing reception for exhibit

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's Center for the Humanities and the Faculty Development and Innovation Center bring this month's Final Fridays event to the Tarble Arts Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 27.

This monthly gathering celebrating creativity, research, teaching, and community engagement will provide an opportunity to hear from EIU speakers about their exciting innovations and creative accomplishments in a quick and accessible way.

As a finale to the evening, exhibiting artist Armando Guadalupe Cortés will formally close out the "To Bear the Mark of Time" exhibit with a performance lecture bringing his sculptural work Retablo to completion.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about these events, call 217-581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.