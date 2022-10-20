Tarble to present performance art at Charleston Stone Company

CHARLESTON — "Earthward," a site-specific performance by Ben Gould will be held at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Charleston Stone Company, 9709 N Co Rd 2000 E, Ashmore.

"Earthward" is a new performance that uses the site's geography as a compositional framework. The performance, presented by the Tarble Arts Center, is built through a series of movements guided by the quarry's industrial processes, using the structure of Earth and the configuration of our anatomy as a map for descent.

This event is free, but registration required. Register eiu.edu/tarble/gould-performance.php

Guests are invited to arrive at the Charleston Stone Company between 5:15–5:30 p.m. Free parking will be available. Please be aware that you must drive on gravel roads to reach the performance destination.

You may also reserve free bus tickets as add-ons to your Eventbrite tickets that guarantee round-trip transportation from the Tarble to the quarry. The bus is scheduled to leave the Tarble at 5:15 p.m.

Seating will be available at the quarry in the form of limestone boulders, stools and blankets. You can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets if you choose. Due to the limestone quarry's dusty (or muddy) nature, organizers ask that you please plan accordingly.