 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Tarble to present performance art at Charleston Stone Company

  • 0

CHARLESTON — "Earthward," a site-specific performance by Ben Gould will be held at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Charleston Stone Company, 9709 N Co Rd 2000 E, Ashmore.

"Earthward" is a new performance that uses the site's geography as a compositional framework. The performance, presented by the Tarble Arts Center, is built through a series of movements guided by the quarry's industrial processes, using the structure of Earth and the configuration of our anatomy as a map for descent.

This event is free, but registration required. Register eiu.edu/tarble/gould-performance.php

Strasburg American Legion to hold annual Halloween Celebration

Guests are invited to arrive at the Charleston Stone Company between 5:15–5:30 p.m. Free parking will be available. Please be aware that you must drive on gravel roads to reach the performance destination.

You may also reserve free bus tickets as add-ons to your Eventbrite tickets that guarantee round-trip transportation from the Tarble to the quarry. The bus is scheduled to leave the Tarble at 5:15 p.m. 

Seating will be available at the quarry in the form of limestone boulders, stools and blankets. You can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets if you choose. Due to the limestone quarry's dusty (or muddy) nature, organizers ask that you please plan accordingly.

For more information, contact the Tarble Arts Center at 217-581-2787 or at tarble@eiu.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “The Good Nurse”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “The Good Nurse”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News