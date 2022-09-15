The EPC and Poss Music Works To present Songwriters Showcase

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center has partnered with Poss Music Works to present an evening of music featuring national and local songwriters.

The Songwriters Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Effingham Performance Center. Tickets are $20 for all seats.

Songwriters performing include Jonathan Byrd, Jess Klein, Greg Klyma, Taylor Steele, Bill Poss. 

“The Songwriters Showcase will be an intimate evening where musicians will share what inspires them, their writing process, and of course, the songs they have written,” said Kim Jansen, executive director at The EPC. “It is an opportunity to not only listen to some amazing performers, but also to learn about the artistry behind the songs.”

To purchase tickets, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit www.ticketmaster.com/epc.

